Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $123,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.22. 1,821,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,200. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

