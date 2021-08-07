Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.11. 4,581,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

