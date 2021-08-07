CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

