Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CENT traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.22. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128 over the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

