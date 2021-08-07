Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.38 million, a P/E ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.72. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $7,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 77.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 508,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 17.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

