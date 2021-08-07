Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. Cerner reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,771. Cerner has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

