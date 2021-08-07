Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $420.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $408.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.27. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $420.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

