ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CCXI opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

