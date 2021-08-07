Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

