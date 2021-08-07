Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Earnings Results

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,432. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.92.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.