Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.95. 6,475,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

