Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $110.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron stock opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

