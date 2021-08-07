CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires Shares of 1,586 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $95.96 and a 12-month high of $164.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

