CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $201,000 in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $420,000.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $977.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

