CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $251.74 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $253.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

