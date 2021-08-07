Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Boosted by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,272,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.52.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $12.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,887.15. 135,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,568.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,132.97 and a 1-year high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

