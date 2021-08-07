Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

NYSE:CHH opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,842. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 38.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,717,000 after buying an additional 150,861 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.