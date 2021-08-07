Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%.

NYSE CHH traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 186,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $123.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,842. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

