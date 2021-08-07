Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 186,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,058 shares of company stock worth $4,839,842. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.