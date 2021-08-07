Christian Magloth Sells 1,250 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christian Magloth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 13th, Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00.
Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,521.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $926.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,397.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
