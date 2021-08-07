Christian Magloth Sells 1,250 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Magloth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,521.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $926.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,397.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

