Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $32.75. 98,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $654.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

In related news, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $821,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,069. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

