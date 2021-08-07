CIBC Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$41.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of SCCAF opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

