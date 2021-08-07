CIBC Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$153.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WN. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.83.

WN opened at C$131.75 on Tuesday. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$121.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. Research analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total value of C$198,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,191,960. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$4,366,298.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,175,694.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,666 shares of company stock worth $5,528,520.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

