Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $267.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $308.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.84.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,717. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.