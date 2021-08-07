Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $267.00 at Mizuho

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $290.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.84.

NYSE CI traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $209.30. 3,906,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,717. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.27. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

