Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. 18,386,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,601,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

