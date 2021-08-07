Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 1.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $171,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,314,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,900,000.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS RSVAU opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.