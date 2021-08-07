Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 128,066 Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) by 297.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,066 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Camber Energy worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Camber Energy by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 139,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camber Energy by 47,268,600.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEI opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85. Camber Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.10.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

