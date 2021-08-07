Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of WISeKey International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on WISeKey International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. WISeKey International Holding AG has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

WISeKey International Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

