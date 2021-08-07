Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 178,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,750,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 453,700 shares during the period. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.77 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, dietary supplements, medical devices and sundry items to retail customers.

