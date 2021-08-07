Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 10,088 Shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) by 86.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kiromic BioPharma were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

KRBP stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

