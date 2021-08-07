Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 58,915 Shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 70.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,915 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Aytu Biopharma by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

