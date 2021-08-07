Citigroup Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $102.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,463,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.