Citigroup Raises Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $400.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of WAT opened at $395.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.67. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $399.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock worth $2,737,899 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

