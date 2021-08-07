Citigroup Upgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of €32.50 ($38.24).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.79.

SCGLY opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

