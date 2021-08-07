Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman Sells 935 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.29. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

