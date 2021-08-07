CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

OTCMKTS:CKHUY opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.