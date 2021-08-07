CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
OTCMKTS:CKHUY opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
About CK Hutchison
Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.