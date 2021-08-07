Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $90.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.80. The stock had a trading volume of 393,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

