Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.
Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.
In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
