Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

