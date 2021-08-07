Clean Yield Group Invests $50,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

DOV opened at $169.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.