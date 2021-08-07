Clean Yield Group Makes New $96,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of TFC opened at $56.60 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.