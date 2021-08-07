Clean Yield Group Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Fortive stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

