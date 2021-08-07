Clean Yield Group Purchases Shares of 680 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock worth $5,129,025. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $134.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

