Clean Yield Group Sells 80,000 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after buying an additional 898,245 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 13.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,993,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after buying an additional 714,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,774,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 145,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

HL opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 206.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

