Clean Yield Group Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.