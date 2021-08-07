Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

