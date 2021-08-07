ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLIR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 41,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

