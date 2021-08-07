Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $523.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

