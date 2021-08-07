Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Shares of CLW stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 149,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

