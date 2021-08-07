CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Up 19.8% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $18,442.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001133 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00037889 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00027689 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,674,631 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

